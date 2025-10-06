Join SEA LIFE Scarborough as Aquarium turns Ascarium this October!
Visitors are invited to join Serafina the Sea Witch’s army of Sea Defenders at the Ascarium by following an immersive trail to help her keep her fellow sea creatures safe, and look after the ocean by completing magical challenges throughout the aquarium.
Participants can discover the tricks and enjoy the treats as they solve the sea witch’s magical challenges and help save ocean creatures.
Those joining in with the challenge can meet Serafina the Sea Witch in her lair, or roaming the aquarium ready to enjoy cool photo opportunities.
This event is included with SEA LIFE admission and there is a reward for completion.
Just one question remains: “Will you be brave enough to step up and help by solving the 'spook-splash-tic' challenges?”
Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at SEA LIFE Scarborough from October 18 – November 3.
Find out more at https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/ascarium/