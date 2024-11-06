Malton Christmas Festival returns with a weekend of artisan producers, bakers and music makers

Choirs, a brass band and more than 80 stalls are set to sprinkle some festive magic at this year’s Malton Christmas Festival.

Running on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, the independent businesses that surround Malton’s Market Place will be joined by many traders from across Yorkshire for the Christmas market.

From hot sauce to spice up your sprouts to small-batch gin from local distilleries, and handmade steel garden ornaments to organic skin care products, wreaths and decorations, visitors to the festival will find a treasure trove of unusual Christmas gift ideas.

Mark Brayshaw, head of organisers Visit Malton, said: “For so many people, Christmas shopping is a real chore, but Malton Christmas Festival makes it a fun and uplifting experience for the whole family.

“The people who run the stalls are often the same people who make their products at workshops and small kitchens all over the region, so there’s a unique and personal connection to each product.

“We really support the idea of buying local, rather than shopping online, and with street food and a host of cafes and restaurants nearby, our visitors can tick everything off their shopping list while enjoying a great day out.”

Families are especially welcome, with plenty of activities to keep young visitors entertained each day.

A festive land train will offer free tours around Market Place. Esmeralda the Elf will host family shows (separate tickets cost £5 per person) and The Creativitent will be open for free storytelling from 10am to 3pm each day.

Malton White Star Band and Swinton Brass Band will be among the musical groups performing in the Band Gazebo, while choirs from Richard Shepherd Music Foundation and SASH will be joined by many more.

Mark said: “There is always free parking available in Malton town centre, but we are expecting this to be busy throughout the weekend, so we encourage visitors to make use of public transport or the Park and Ride at Riverside Meadows when travelling in by car.

“Parking is £7.50 for the whole day, including the free shuttle service in and out of the town.

“We have also set up a pre-bookable timed system for coach operators dropping off at the festival, which we hope will help reduce congestion throughout the weekend.”

For more information, visit visitmalton.com/malton-christmas-festival