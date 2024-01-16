The popular Megaslam Wrestling show is set to return to Bridlington Spa next month.

The hit wrestling show is set to come to Bridlington Spa on February 12. Photo: Nick Frewin/BRIGHTFLAME Photography

The show, dubbed ‘the number one live experience for families’ will present its huge 2024 Live Tour on Monday, February 12.

Established in 2009, Megaslam delivers more than 250 live events each year and encourages families to ‘enter a world of fun through its two-hour entertainment spectacular’.

An array of talented International stars who have performed in world class venues will be grappling for honours at Bridlington Spa.

Organisers said they are bringing a ‘mega’ line-up to the town with unforgettable characters appearing from across the world.

A spokesperson said: “Megaslam is a year-round touring show which visits every area of the United Kingdom plus tours in Ireland and the Isle of Man.

"We have been bringing our event to Bridlington for many years and the venue is always completely packed out – the audience love it, so there was no hesitation in adding it to our huge 2024 Live Tour schedule.

"We will be bringing our biggest ever line-up to Bridlington in the two-hour mega-show that will have something for everyone.

“Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam, plus the show will feature the Megaslam Ladies for the very first time – Miss Melissa Fierce and Miss Harley!

“Megaslam is a no ordinary wrestling show – it is a complete family entertainment experience."

Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get their autographs and photos with the Team Megaslam stars.