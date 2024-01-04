'New, friendly, open and inclusive' theatre company in Bridlington looking to recruit new members

For those looking to try something creative in 2024, a new performing arts collective ‘Harbourside Theatre Productions’, who welcome all abilities, has taken up residency in Bridlington Spa.

Beverley Maskall-Wood (left) and Joanne Orange (right) are members of the steering group who are helping to organise the new performing arts collective in Bridlington. Photo courtesy of John Orange.

Harbourside Theatre Productions has been founded to facilitate a variety of creative, cultural, community projects and initiatives across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for Harbourside Theatre Productions said: “We are a brand new, friendly, open and inclusive theatre company for anyone over 18 in the East Riding area.

“Anyone can join, no prior experience is required- anyone who loves drama, dance, singing and all things theatre can join.

“Members will be able to perform, attend workshops and courses, learn new skills, improve old skills, make new friends and have a lot of fun in the process.

“We are a performing arts collective - a group strongly bonded together, united in our joint pursuit of offering creative space and opportunities to everyone who joins us.

“Everyone who has joined us has brought with them a wealth of skills, talent and experience from: acting to dancing to singing to writing to comedy to radio plays and podcasts to props and backstage.

“People who have joined us so far have said what a nice, warm atmosphere there is, how welcome and comfortable they feel while learning new things. We even have members

travelling from as far as Scarborough and Driffield! We have also already started up our own choir called ‘Harbourside Harmony’.

"Our first meet back in the New Year, 2024 is Tuesday, January 9, starting at 7pm at the Bridlington Spa Theatre. If you’d like to attend this evening, please drop us a message on our Facebook page.

“The group is growing all the time and new members are very welcome. Come learn, grow and blossom with us at Harbourside Theatre Productions!”

The performing arts collective meets weekly at Bridlington Spa, with all sessions are free and inclusive to all.

Projects on their agenda include:

● Plays, musicals and pantomimes

● Radio plays

● Acting and directing workshops

● Dance, choreography and singing workshops

● Film and TV workshops

● Playwriting and creative writing

● Backstage and technical skills training