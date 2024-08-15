Nineties dance legends Baby D join line up for Scarborough Pride 2024
Baby D joins a host of acts on the mainstage including Scarborough Theatre Company, who will be donning their high heels and performing numbers from their smash-hit production of Kinky Boots earlier this year, a fabulous Kylie tribute, and the return of last year’s lip sync battle winner, Sue Pertrooper.
Scarborough Pride is a Yorkshire-based charity that supports the local LGBTQ+community.
After a huge success in 2023, with over 3,000 people through the doors, Scarborough Pride 2024 will be the charity’s second pride event.
Compared by Krystal Temple and Bella De Ball, Scarborough Spa will be transformed into Pride HQ for the day, with entertainment across stages in The Grand Hall and Sun Court, stalls, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment and activities for all.
Lindy O’Neill, Head of Entertainment for Scarborough Pride said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Baby D to our line-up for this year and we can’t wait to see the crowd dancing and singing along.”
Scarborough Pride is made possible and free to the public by the support of Business Allies and local sponsors.
Anyone who would like to get involved or who is wanting to sponsor Pride, can do so by heading to the Scarborough Pride website at www.ScarboroughPride.co.uk and going to either the ‘volunteer’ or ‘Business Allies’ section.