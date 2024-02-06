North Bridlington Library 'so excited' to host a number of well known authors during SpringFest events

Following the huge success of the Festival of Words in October, the East Riding Libraries team have planned a programme of author events taking place from March 14 – 17 across the East Yorkshire coast.

A festival dedicated to celebrating the best of Northern writing, SpringFest will explore the beauty and ruggedness of the North Sea coast through music, poetry and prose.

Kicking off SpringFest will be ‘I Promise It Won’t Always Hurt Like This’ with Clare Mackintosh at North Bridlington Library.

Taking place at 2pm on Thursday, March 14, bestselling author Clare will be providing an accessible roadmap for lost grievers looking for compassion, understanding, and hope.

Tickets are free, but booking is essential.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This promises to be an excellent series of events and it’s very pleasing that we are able to launch a brand new festival, with a coastal theme! I hope local residents will come along and enjoy this varied and fascinating programme.”

On Friday, March 15 from 10am to 1pm, bestselling author Kate Evans will be exploring all things crime fiction. ‘Writing Workshop: Plotting a Crime Novel’ will help aspiring crime and thriller writers. Tickets are £10.

Saturday, March 16 signals the return of the Festival of Words day festival, where multiple authors will visit North Bridlington Library.

Kate Evans and Glenda Young will explore the idea of coastal crime, Andrew McMillan will talk about his debut novel, while commentator on LGBTQ+ issues and journalist Matt Cain will chat about his latest book. These events cost £5 each or £10 for a day ticket.

Senior librarian Pamela Taylor-Bramwell said: "We are so excited to welcome these brilliant Northern writers to our Spring festival. We've curated a diverse programme, keeping pricing as affordable as possible, to introduce our readers to new writing and also bring some really well-known names right to our doorstep."