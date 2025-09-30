Pickering will be launching its own artisan gin during the town’s 1940s weekend, which takes place from October 10 to 12, to help support funding for future community projects.

The new gin, which has been created by the Market Weighton Wicstun Distillery on behalf of the Pickering Town Community Interest Company (PTCIC), is handcrafted with a blend that reflects the town’s character and heritage.

Not only is the gin flavoured with organic watercress gathered from Pickering’s historic Willowdene Trout and Watercress Farm but also cucumbers cultivated in the town’s community allotments.

The gin, which will first go on sale during The 1940s Weekend, is something of a love letter to Pickering from the distillery’s owner Jago Packer.

Jago has been one of the artisan producer stallholders during the monthly This Little Piggie Market for the last two years and, having fallen for the town’s charms, was keen to create a gin that the CIC could use to help raise funds to support its future community projects.

The CIC wanted to capture the essence of Pickering and suggested the botanicals could include Willowdene watercress which grows organically on silt beds in pure spring water, still using methods that would have been used when the farm first started back in 1870.

The town’s community spirit is also bottled thanks to the cucumbers that have been donated by residents from their allotments.

The bottle’s label, featuring Pickering’s market place, has been designed by Richmond artist Richard O’Neill who specialises in contemporary travel art.

Beyond the 1940s Weekend, the gin will be on sale at Pickering’s October and November markets as well as online https://wicstun-distillery.co.uk/products/pickering-watercress-cucumber-gin with a donation from each of the 70cl bottles, priced £38, supporting the CIC’s future projects for the town.

Mike Potter, chairman of Pickering Town Community Interest Company, said: “There is a real buzz in the town which is down to the thriving community we’re lucky to have, so what better way to celebrate that spirit than with our own gin.

“We’re proud to be launching it during a weekend that celebrates the resilience of civilian life during the wartime years; a period that showed perfectly how people could come together and get things done as well as find laughter even during the hardest of times.”

The 1940s weekend will see shops, cafés, inns and attractions re-creating the sights and sounds of the period, giving visitors the chance to step back in time as they stroll through Pickering as well as travel by shuttle bus to the nearby authentic World War 2 experience, the Eden Camp where there’s a programme of music and dances to enjoy.

As well as talks, a costume exhibition and a vintage emporium, Pickering will also host a vintage car display, street dances and live music popping up in the local pubs.

Visit the The 1940s Weekend Facebook page for more.