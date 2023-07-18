News you can trust since 1882
Popular Megaslam Wrestling is set to return to Bridlington for action-packed summer full of 'larger than life characters'

Megaslam Wrestling, 'The number one live experience for families', will be starting their long awaited summer Season at Bridlington Spa.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific Wrestling promoters, presenting more than 250 live events per year in the UK.

A spokesperson for the show said: “It is always a special occasion when we bring Megaslam to Bridlington.

Bridlington Spa was the first ‘large scale’ venue that gave our show a chance- fast forward to 2023 and it is a year-round touring event that visits the biggest and best venues across the UK, Ireland and Isle of Man.

Megaslam Wrestling will be coming to Bridlington Spa throughout July and August. Photo: Claudia Bowes/ Megaslam WrestlingMegaslam Wrestling will be coming to Bridlington Spa throughout July and August. Photo: Claudia Bowes/ Megaslam Wrestling
Most Popular

    “A Megaslam Live Event really cannot compare to anything else. Shows feature some of the most daredevil and entertaining in-ring Wrestling action with larger than life characters, all set in a glitz and glam arena whilst hundreds of families are entrapped by the action, it’s an incredible atmosphere.

    ’We are bringing the full Megaslam experience to Bridlington. It will be filmed for our YouTube TV show and the vast majority of our events sell out, we fully expect the summer to be the same’

    The Megaslam Wrestling events will be taking place on July 31, August 14, August 21 and August 28.

    Popular Megaslam stars will be appearing across the summer including: 6ft5 star Megaslam Machine’ Massimo, ultimate villain Martin Kirby, ’The Boss’ Ricky Regan and more.

    The events will include wrestlers such as ultimate villain of the Wrestling ring Martin Kirby, 6ft5 star ‘Megaslam Machine’ Massimo and more.The events will include wrestlers such as ultimate villain of the Wrestling ring Martin Kirby, 6ft5 star ‘Megaslam Machine’ Massimo and more.
    After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.

    Megaslam are urging fans to book in advance as sales for previous events have been extremely high. Visit www.bridspa.com for tickets.

