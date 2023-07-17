The third stage of the 2023 race, which will take place on Tuesday, 5 September, will start from the pedestrianised area on Boothferry Road in Goole and will pass through a number of major towns.

The route will include Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield, Bridlington and Hornsea before heading to the finish line near the racecourse on Beverley Westwood.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Yorkshire Council said: “I’m really looking forward to stage three of the Tour of Britain and it’s great to see the route will take in some of our towns and villages that have not been on the route for previous Tour de Yorkshire events.

The third stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain cycle race will be held in East Yorkshire on Tuesday, September 5. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

“It will be a great day and with the number of visitors who come to the area to watch the race, it’s sure to give the local economy a boost.”

The 153.8km stage will also see over 100 of the world’s leading cyclists, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions, pass through a number of towns and villages including Foggathorpe, Holme on Spalding Moor, Middleton on the Wolds, North Dalton, Langtoft, Octon, Rudston, Skipsea, Withernwick and Long Riston.

There will be two King of the Mountains climbs, located at Towthorpe Lane, near Market Weighton which will be 39km into the stage while the second climb will take place on the B1249 Scarborough Road at Langtoft at 74km.

The sprint section of the race will be at 109km on the B1242 Hornsea Road, Skipsea.

The route will go through Goole, Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield, Bridlington, Hornsea and Beverley.

Live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a daily highlights show, will be broadcast by ITV4 while international coverage will be available in over 150 countries courtesy of Eurosport and GCN+.

Coun Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Yorkshire Council, said: “The route will take the cyclists through some of East Yorkshire’s beautiful towns and villages and some stunning countryside which will be broadcast not just to the UK but to audiences across the world.

“I am quite sure the residents of those towns and villages will come out in force to cheer on the cyclists along with the visitors to East Yorkshire, who are also supporting the race. It promises to be a brilliant day.”

