Popular multi-terrain 10k fundraiser set to return to East Yorkshire this month- here's all you need to know

The event will take place on September 29, and will start at 10am. Photo submitted.

Over 110 places have been snapped up for the popular Kilham multi-terrain 10K which takes place later this month to raise money for the Kilham Playing Fields Association (KPFA).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the KPFA, the challenging and stunning route will set off in the centre of the village on September 29 at 10am.

Runners will head off-road up a tree-lined track, site of David Hockney’s famous ‘Tunnel’ painting, before climbing to the top of the hill which provides breath-taking views of the Yorkshire Wolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route continues across Sheep Rake Lane, through a developing vineyard, wildflower and pasture meadow before rejoining tarmac back into Kilham and finishing at the village’s playing fields.

The route will be the same as last year, and features the famous Hockney Tunnel.

Andrew Oxley, Chair of KPFA, said: “Last year, we had a high standard of runners challenging at the front, as well as many affiliated to local running clubs.

“It’s an event which non-regular runners or beginners can take part in and run together in family groups or with friends.”

Prizes will be handed out for the top three places overall, as well as age category prizes for male and female, which will again have a ‘local produce’ theme to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants will have an option of choosing a finishers medal, sponsored by The Hirst family of Greenwold and Little Rascals in Driffield, or the option to sponsor a tree, which will be planted at the field this winter.

A goodie bag will be handed out to all finishers which will include a £5 voucher for The Old Star, £5 discount for a sports massage with Harmony Massage Therapy, as well as Yorkshire made flapjack courtesy of Lilly’s Plumbing.

All proceeds from the race will go towards Kilham Playing Field Association as it begins the second phase of upgrading its play equipment. This will see additions of a snake swing, slide, role play tractor and trailer, along with some new pieces added onto the timber trail.

Mr Oxley said, “We have worked very hard with our fundraising events this last 12 months and along with successful funding applications we are now able to commence our first phase of improvements with a £36,000 project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This takes our play equipment investment in the last two years to over £70,000. It is lovely to see so many people use the park, not just from Kilham, but from surrounding villages and towns too.

“Its popularity has continued to grow, and we thank people from Kilham and beyond for using it and supporting our events which allow us to keep developing the 10-acre site”

Visit: http://racebest.com/races/kilham10k for more information and to book a place.