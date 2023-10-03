Popular multi-terrain 10k set to take place near Bridlington this October
More than 130 places have already been snapped up for the race which takes place on Sunday, October 22 – and Kilham Playing Field Association is urging those interested to sign up and support its local charity fundraising.
The challenging yet stunning route will set off in the centre of the village at 10am.
The runners will head off-road up a tree-lined track, the site of David Hockney’s famous ‘Tunnel’ painting, before climbing to the top of the hill which provides breathtaking views of the Yorkshire Wolds.
The route continues across Sheep Rake Lane before re-joining tarmac back into Kilham and finishing at the village’s playing fields.
A goodie bag will be handed out to all finishers which will include a £5 voucher for The Old Star, as well as flapjack courtesy of Lilly’s Plumbing.
This year, entrants will have an option of choosing a finishers medal or the option to sponsor a tree, which will be planted at the field this winter.
Nicola Knaggs, secretary of Kilham Playing Fields Association (KPFA), which organises the event, said that the group cannot wait to welcome runners of all ages and abilities.
She said: “We’re running the same route as last year, going through the famous Hockney Tunnel. Last year, we had a high standard of runners challenging at the front, as well as many affiliated to local running clubs.
“It’s an event which non-regular runners or beginners can take part in and run together in family groups or with friends.”
Visit http://racebest.com/races/kilham10 to book a place in the race.