They will be on show at the firm’s Bessingby Industrial Estate landscape showroom from Friday, May 5 until 4pm on Friday, May 12.

The popular project’s colourful sculptures have brought thousands of tourists from all parts of the UK and have created a lot of fun for residents and visitors alike.

For just one week, the artist-decorated birds will be on show in one place, providing a special event for families looking for something unusual to do on Monday's Coronation Bank Holiday.

Skipsea-based artist Saffron Waghorn working on repairs to puffin sculpture ‘Headscarf Revolutionary’ by Susan Woolhouse.

The profits from the sponsor purchases and the auction will be distributed between the project’s selected charities, RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Rick Welton, co-director of Puffins Galore! said: “The puffins left their roosts on April 17 and have been attended to by a crack team of puffin restoration experts. One or two have needed some pretty major surgery, but most simply needed to be cleaned and polished.

"Once they are looking their best again, they will be on display.

“Many have been purchased by the generous local sponsors who made this whole event possible, leaving 14 up for auction.”

The puffin sculptures all lined up at West Building Supplies, waiting for a final spruce up before the big display.

Clare Huby, also co-director, added: “We know that thousands of people have visited all of the puffins, but this is the first time they’ve been available for the public to see all in one accessible location.

"Each puffin will have its QR code so people can tick it off on the popular Spotter’s App if they haven’t managed to visit them all.

"Thanks to the support of Yorkshire Coast BID and East Riding Council, admission to the Puffin Display will be free, and there’s no need to book your visit in advance – just turn up."

Opening times are: Friday, May 5, 10am to 4pm; Saturday, May 6, 10am to noon; Sunday 7 May, closed; Monday, May 8 (Coronation Bank Holiday) to Friday May 12, 10am to 4pm.

Puffin restoration team - Susan J. Woolhouse, Hannah van Green, Saffron Waghorn, Katy Cobb.

On Saturday May 13, the charity auction will open at 11am for bidding to start at midday.