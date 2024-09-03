Preparations are underway for Bridlington's popular Christmas Tree festival

Members of Sewerby WI with some of the knitted robins.

Knitted robins to be the stars of a treasure hunt around this year's Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival

The instantly recognisable robin is the UK's favourite bird. And it's sure to prove especially popular in Bridlington this December – as one of the stars of the town's annual Christmas Tree Festival.

Once again, St John's Burlington church will play host to a forest of twinkling trees as the community comes together to celebrate the festive season with a magical display of evergreens provided and decorated by local businesses, organisations, charities and schools.

The popular festival, which attracts hundreds of visitors to the church to see the amazing and innovative decorations on the trees, has become a key event in the town’s calendar.

However, a stunning display of trees won't be the only attraction.

There will also be a treasure hunt around the church to find a flock of knitted robins, made by members of Sewerby WI, the group organising the event.

A spokesperson said: “Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a few robins bobbin about – and we've hidden 10 of them around the church for visitors to find.

"Those who do will get a little something for their efforts, however the real prize is the fun in searching for and discovering all of them.

"But the good times don't end there. There'll also be a tombola, a WI craft stall of handmade gift ideas and, of course, a selection of seasonal refreshments.

“And no festival in the build-up to Christmas would be complete without music.

"So each weekend, local artists will be performing throughout the day. Sewerby WI's Sue Schietaert has brought together an eclectic line-up:

"Naturally the church's beautiful 130 year old organ will also be in action playing a range of music from carols to show tunes.

"There'll also be singers, guitarists, a violinist and school choirs - something for everyone, because everyone is welcome."

This year’s Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival runs from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 15.

Opening times and the full programme of festive entertainment can be found at: bridlingtonmethodistchurch.co.uk.