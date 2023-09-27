'Prestigious' and 'popular' sea angling championship to celebrate 30th anniversary in Bridlington- Here is how to secure tickets
The three-day beach fishing competition will take place from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3 2024, stretching from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.
There will be exceptional prizes and fishing equipment to be won, and competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques while enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends.
Exhibitors will be on hand to offer expert advice and great offers on their products.
The popular Flattie Bash warm-up event will take place on Friday, March 1, kick-starting a full weekend of angling.
Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are excited to launch our tickets for the 30th anniversary of this competition.
“We are proud to welcome this prestigious angling competition back to our beautiful coastline and I'm sure it will prove to be as popular as ever and a great success.
“This event generates around half a million pounds for local businesses, helping to keep our high streets thriving.”
Tickets are now on sale and are fixed at last year’s prices. Advance tickets are always in high demand with anglers visiting from across Europe, and as this is the event’s 30th anniversary, it is anticipated that tickets will sell out quickly.
Visit https://www.eobc.co.uk/ website for more information.