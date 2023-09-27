The 30th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship will take place in and around Bridlington next year.

The three-day beach fishing competition will take place from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3 2024, stretching from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

There will be exceptional prizes and fishing equipment to be won, and competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques while enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibitors will be on hand to offer expert advice and great offers on their products.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets for the championship are available now, however they are expected to sell out quickly.

Most Popular

The popular Flattie Bash warm-up event will take place on Friday, March 1, kick-starting a full weekend of angling.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are excited to launch our tickets for the 30th anniversary of this competition.

“We are proud to welcome this prestigious angling competition back to our beautiful coastline and I'm sure it will prove to be as popular as ever and a great success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event generates around half a million pounds for local businesses, helping to keep our high streets thriving.”

Tickets are now on sale and are fixed at last year’s prices. Advance tickets are always in high demand with anglers visiting from across Europe, and as this is the event’s 30th anniversary, it is anticipated that tickets will sell out quickly.