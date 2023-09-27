News you can trust since 1882
'Prestigious' and 'popular' sea angling championship to celebrate 30th anniversary in Bridlington- Here is how to secure tickets

The East Riding coast is set to welcome anglers from across the globe at the 30th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship next year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
The 30th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship will take place in and around Bridlington next year.
The 30th Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship will take place in and around Bridlington next year.

The three-day beach fishing competition will take place from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3 2024, stretching from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

There will be exceptional prizes and fishing equipment to be won, and competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques while enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends.

Exhibitors will be on hand to offer expert advice and great offers on their products.

Tickets for the championship are available now, however they are expected to sell out quickly.
Tickets for the championship are available now, however they are expected to sell out quickly.
    The popular Flattie Bash warm-up event will take place on Friday, March 1, kick-starting a full weekend of angling.

    Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are excited to launch our tickets for the 30th anniversary of this competition.

    “We are proud to welcome this prestigious angling competition back to our beautiful coastline and I'm sure it will prove to be as popular as ever and a great success.

    “This event generates around half a million pounds for local businesses, helping to keep our high streets thriving.”

    Tickets are now on sale and are fixed at last year’s prices. Advance tickets are always in high demand with anglers visiting from across Europe, and as this is the event’s 30th anniversary, it is anticipated that tickets will sell out quickly.

    Visit https://www.eobc.co.uk/ website for more information.

