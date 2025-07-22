Scarborough Art’s summer festival of creativity continues
Comprising nearly 70 mostly locally-based visual artists working in all disciplines, it features photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, costume design, ceramics, mosaics, installations, metalwork and jewellery, across a programme of exhibitions, workshops and open studio sessions.
Commenting on this wide-ranging display of the area’s artistic output Scarborough Fair director Julian Caddy said: “Scarborough Art is a platform for local artists and makers to showcase their work and for members of the public to be able to see and also to buy direct from the people that made it.
“There is an active creative scene year-round in Scarborough, so it felt like an ideal opportunity to bring together such a wide variety and number of people in one festival.”
The programme also includes the current East Coast Open and Junior Open exhibitions on show at Scarborough Art Gallery (until Saturday September 13).
The festival’s organisers are currently working on the Autumn/Winter schedule of events with seasonal versions of Scarborough Streets, Scarborough Art and Scarborough Fringe.
Scarborough Art is at various venues until Sunday August 3.
Details are available in the programme brochure or at scarboroughfair.uk
