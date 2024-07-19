Scarborough to host RNLI's free 'Swim Safe' sessions to help young people stay out of danger this summer

Scarborough offers the free Swim Safe sessions, and is the closest place on the Yorkshire coast for towns like Whitby and Bridlington to access them.

RNLI and Swim England have this year joined forces with the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) to add 30,000 extra spaces to their free swimming programme, including sessions in Scarborough this August.

The sessions teach 7 to 14-year-olds how to stay safe in and around open water with more than 175,000 children having been taught vital lifesaving skills since Swim Safe was established in 2013.

RNLI lifeguards saved the lives of 34 children and teenagers aged 7 to 14 last summer and assisted another 7,777.

Sessions in Scarborough take place everyday from August 5 until August 9, and then start again from August 12 until August 14. To register arrival, report to the blue gazebo on North Bay beach in front of the Beach Management Centre by the Swim Safe flags. Access to the site is by foot along the promenade.

James Woodhouse, member of RNLI’s Water Safety team, said: “Statistics show that children and teenagers accounted for over half of those needing assistance by RNLI lifeguards on our beaches in the summer months last year.

“By educating them about water safety through the Swim Safe programme from a young age, together we can help reduce the number of incidents involving open water.

“Float to live is a simple technique where you tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can – this technique is proven to save lives.”

The UK's national governing body for sailing, powerboating, and windsurfing, the RYA, is working with the RNLI and Swim England by committing 15 of its activity centres to delivering the Swim Safe sessions as part of their watersports activities being undertaken by children.

The additional sessions, run through the RYA’s OnBoard programme, will help to deliver lifesaving skills to an additional 30,000 children on top of the 18,000 public and school places already offered at other outdoor activity centres.

Ashley Jones, Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Manager for Swim England, said: “We’re pleased to welcome the RYA onboard and their offer of delivering Swim Safe as part of their water-based activities. It is great to know that many more children will learn vital lifesaving skills as part of their booked courses through the RYA.

“To have the opportunity to reach an additional 30,000 children with these lifesaving skills is just incredible.”

The RNLI’s key water safety advice for 7-14 year-olds is:

Stop and think – Always swim in a safe place.

Stay together – Always swim with an adult, younger children should always be within arms reach.

Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

Visit https://swimsafe.org.uk/ to find out more and book a free Swim Safe place.