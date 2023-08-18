News you can trust since 1882
Second Bridlington beach 5k and fun run invites last minute participants to 'take part and get involved'

Time is running out to register to take part in the second year of the Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run, which will take place on Sunday, September 10.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST
The Bridlington Beach 5k and Fun Run will take place on Sunday, 10 September.

Registration will be closing on August 31, so any last minute entries to the race need to act fast.

The event takes place entirely on the beach and is restricted to 250 runners. There will be a 1k Fun Run for children and those who do not wish to run the full 5k.

Chance to enter Autumn Show at St John's Burlington Methodist Church
The event is being held in conjunction with Comic Con being hosted at Bridlington Spa on the same day. For those who fancy doing the 5k or Fun Run dressed as their favourite comic book hero, there will be a prize for the best dressed, to be awarded by the Comic Con judges.

    Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This event was great for Bridlington last year, and undoubtedly helps the health and wellbeing of the town’s residents.

    "People can take part just for fun, or perhaps to raise money for charity, and we will also be offering prizes for the best fancy dress as well. Please don’t miss your chance to sign up to take part and get involved!”

    Entries for the 5K will be £12 and all participants will receive a T shirt and a medal.

    Visit here for full details for the Beach 5k

    Visit here to enter the 1k Fun

    Follow the progress of the planning of the event on facebook, twitter and Instagram @bridbeach5k.

