Summer skateboard camp hailed a huge success at Filey Skatepark
The skate school which first started coaching in May 2023 has taught over 700 students across North Yorkshire and has recently had help from public funding from local residents and business from around the area to deliver free lessons to those who have been struggling in the cost of living crisis.
The free lessons have been available to Filey residents and have been widely attended since March 2024.
Ryan Swain the head coach and owner of the skate school said "Filey Skatepark has been fantastic for delivering our sessions at this year, today's summer camp has been excellent and the look of self accomplishment on the skaters faces who have particpated everytime they land a new trick or learn something new says it all. For me personally it is a rewarding feeling and I love coming to communties to deliver these sessions for all capabillities. Filey Skatepark is a credit to the North East Coast and has something to offer all styles of the sport."
"Next year we hope to come back and do even more summer camps and work closely with North Yorkshire Council and Filey Town Council to deliver some free workshops on skatepark safety and how to ride safely as well as some future events and jams."
Ryedale Skate School has 3 summer camps left this year at Filey and Malton Skatepark, to book your child on go on to www.bookwhen.com/ryedaleskateschool.com or you can find out more information, see more pictures and videos by checking out their social media pages Facebook www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool and Instagram www.instagram.com/ryedaleskateschool
