Summer skateboard camp hailed a huge success at Filey Skatepark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryedale Skate School dropped in to Filey Skatepark to deliver its first summer camp on Thursday. The session was widely attended by local users of the facility teaching them how ride a skateboard confidently, to use the skatepark safely and efficiently whilst meeting new like-minded people.

The skate school which first started coaching in May 2023 has taught over 700 students across North Yorkshire and has recently had help from public funding from local residents and business from around the area to deliver free lessons to those who have been struggling in the cost of living crisis.

The free lessons have been available to Filey residents and have been widely attended since March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Swain the head coach and owner of the skate school said "Filey Skatepark has been fantastic for delivering our sessions at this year, today's summer camp has been excellent and the look of self accomplishment on the skaters faces who have particpated everytime they land a new trick or learn something new says it all. For me personally it is a rewarding feeling and I love coming to communties to deliver these sessions for all capabillities. Filey Skatepark is a credit to the North East Coast and has something to offer all styles of the sport."

Some of the skateboarders attending the summer camp at Filey Skatepark today

"Next year we hope to come back and do even more summer camps and work closely with North Yorkshire Council and Filey Town Council to deliver some free workshops on skatepark safety and how to ride safely as well as some future events and jams."

Ryedale Skate School has 3 summer camps left this year at Filey and Malton Skatepark, to book your child on go on to www.bookwhen.com/ryedaleskateschool.com or you can find out more information, see more pictures and videos by checking out their social media pages Facebook www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool and Instagram www.instagram.com/ryedaleskateschool