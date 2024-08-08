Sutton Upon Derwent Classic Car Show set to see a variety of interesting vehicles go on show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sutton Upon Derwent Classic Car Show will take place on Beacon green, next to the village hall, on Sunday, August 18 from 1pm.

A variety of interesting vehicles will be on display and the afternoon will include food, refreshments and a licensed bar.

Entry is free. Please note, dogs are not allowed on Beacon green but are welcome on the car park adjacent to the hall.

Entrants and spectators are asked to park at the church.

To enter a vehicle in the show, contact [email protected]