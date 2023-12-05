‘The Nutcracker and Christmas’: What to expect from the new festive exhibition at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall
‘The Nutcracker’ is a famous Tchaikovsky ballet that is now synonymous with Christmas. However, the story was originally much darker and was written by German writer E.T.A Hoffman. This new exhibition at Sewerby Hall looks at Hoffman’s colourful life, as he wrote about fantasy and Gothic horror.
Janice Smith, Exhibition Curator, said: “The Nutcracker is the perfect Christmas ghost story, mixing childhood with fantasy, magic and Gothic noir. On one level, it’s a Gothic classic for adults, with dark deeds, betrayal and revenge, and yet equally it’s a classic fairy tale for children with goodies and baddies, magic and adventure, and toys coming to life!
“Come to the exhibition and learn much more about the story!”
The exhibition will cover how toys developed throughout the decades: from the popularisation of Christmas in the1880s all the way through to the explosion of computer games and robotics in the late 1990s.
The exhibition can be viewed in the house at weekends until December 31, and will also be open between 27 and 31 December. Standard admission fees apply.
‘A Country House Christmas' theme sees the historic house bedecked with beautiful lights and decorations, including a Christmas audio trail, Christmas card making activities, and a festive family trail.
Visitors to the ever popular Sewerby Winter Woodland will also be able to see the exhibition when they tour the house as part of the Winter Woodland experience.
Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information.