This Halloween, trade trick-or-treating for a chilling dip on the Yorkshire coast!

The event will take place at Bridlington North Beach on October 31 at 6pm. Photo courtesy of Sarah Miles.

This Halloween, people on the Yorkshire coast are invited to try something different to the normal scary films nights or trick or treating - it’s time for a spooktacular swim!

On Halloween night (Friday October 31) at 6pm, thrill seekers can join in a spooky dip into the cold North Sea at Bridlington. Expect eerie skies, silvery seas, and the moon casting her ghostly glow across the water.

Costumes are optional but highly encouraged, with many swimmers last year donning a carved pumpkin head as they emerged out of the water, creating an unusual Halloween spectacle.

The event has been organised by the Flamborough Flippers, a community of sea swimmers based on the East Yorkshire coast. Whatever the season, they embrace the exhilaration of open water swimming and the joy it brings to body and mind.

The group is mixed gender and inclusive of all identities, backgrounds, and experience levels.

Participants are encouraged to bring glow sticks, witch hats, tow floats that glow, head torches and pumpkin lanterns, as well as warm layers and hot drinks for after the dip. The meet point will be at Bridlington North Beach at 6pm, with the group submerging themselves in the chilling sea together for a truly unique Halloween experience.

Visit the spooktacular swim facebook page for more information.