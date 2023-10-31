News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

This year's Christmas street trail in Bridlington has finally launched and hopes to 'foster community spirit'

Residents, groups and businesses in Bridlington can now register to take part in this year’s Christmas street trail.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:24 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:24 GMT
The Christmas street trail in Bridlington has now launched.The Christmas street trail in Bridlington has now launched.
The Christmas street trail in Bridlington has now launched.

To participate in the trail, people can create their own Christmas themed character, tree, object or anything that can be displayed in their window or garden that those walking by can admire.

Volunteer lead group Bridlington Street Trails are organising this Christmas event and the display will be awarded a prize for the owner’s hard work and creativity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bridlington Street Trails said: “Prior to the development of Bridlington Street Trails, street trails have been successfully completed in Hull and other parts of the country.

“We adopted the idea in Bridlington, during the pandemic, as a way of promoting and fostering community spirit and cohesion.

Most Popular

    “We have found that local people have really enjoyed making decorations, displaying them in their front gardens, windows or doorways.

    Read More
    Bridlington care home resident who travelled the world celebrates her birthday

    “We believe that local people could further benefit from planned street trails to help a sense of belonging and improving relationships and helping local business

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “We have asked people to ‘recycle, reuse and reduce’ when they make items for the trail.

    “When people take part in the trails we ask that their displays can be seen from the footpath. We don’t want members of the public trampling over people's gardens.

    “Front gardens, front doors, shop windows, downstairs windows and even upstairs windows have been used to showcase their displays.

    “We encourage not only the residents of Bridlington to take part but also businesses like shops, cafes, B&B’s, hotels, libraries, residential homes, schools and more. Everyone is welcome to take part!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Bridlington Street Trails are also looking for donations/sponsors to provide prizes.

    The trail will be open from December 9 until December 30, so now is the perfect time to get prepared and plan a Christmas display.

    To register visit https://bridlingtonstreettrails.org.uk/ and to enquire about sponsorship or donations please email [email protected].

    Related topics:BridlingtonResidentsHull