Top Manchester indie band The K's will be promoting their new single 'Landmines' at the Bridlington music Festival This Feeling By The Sea. Credit: Paul Husband

The K’s are playing at Bridlington Spa this Friday night as part of This Feeling By The Sea (Aug 18).

The popular performers, who last month supported Blondie at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, have released a new single called ‘Landmines’.

Frontman Jamie Boyle said: “Landmines is a memoir of myself growing up. It’s a story that is familiar to me, the band and thousands of other people across the UK who experienced the transition into adolescence living in a working-class town.

“The song sends many of us back to our late-teen days where the only recipe for a good night with friends was cheap alcohol and some sort of shelter, whether that be a tunnel or a skate park. “Landmines brings back fond memories of the first real time we were free to explore the world by ourselves as, what we then thought were, ‘adults’ and the events that ensued”.

“Landmines” swiftly follows on from the highly successful previous singles of 2023, “Chancer” and “Hoping Maybe”, the latter of which charted at a No.1 position of the iTunes Alt Chart and No. 2 in the Official iTunes Chart upon its release earlier this year.

The band will be performing at the much anticipated Bridlington festival, This Feeling By The Sea, which is bringing an array of exciting new talents to Bridlington Spa on Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19.