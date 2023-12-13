Two leading adventure cyclists plan new cycling route across Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington

Two of the UK’s leading adventure cyclists are gearing up to road test the Yorkshire Coast’s new cycle touring route this weekend.

The new cycling routes across the Yorkshire coast will open in January 2024. Photo: YC/Markus Stitz.

The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, ‘Route YC’, is teaming up with Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz to launch a series of new cycle routes in early 2024.

They have just completed the final design and planning stages for the new routes and are now preparing to test ride a section between Hull and Staithes.

For route developer Mr Stitz, the new cycle touring route, which connects with the Rotterdam to Hull ferry, will be part of his cycling home for Christmas trip, which has become a tradition for the founder of Bikepacking Scotland, and author of the book Great British Gravel Rides.

Mark Beaumont and Markus Stitz are leading adventure cyclists in the UK and have designed the new Yorkshire coast cycling routes. Photo: YC/Markus Stitz

Mr Stitz is the first person to cycle the world on a single-speed bike, cycle route designer, filmmaker, photographer and writer, who was commissioned by Route YC to design the cycling itineraries based on the original routes.

Mr Beaumont is a Guinness World Record holder for fastest circumnavigation of the world by bike (men), broadcaster and author.

The new Route YC cycling routes will range from 9 to 260 miles in length and have been specially designed to help visitors of all abilities explore the Yorkshire coast and countryside on gravel, touring and road bikes.

The main circular route will start and finish in Scarborough and is suitable for gravel bikes. Several day trips will start in the Yorkshire coast towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, and the North York Moors village of Grosmont. The collection of routes is completed by a bikepacking weekender route starting in Whitby and a cycle touring route from the ferry terminal in Hull to Staithes.

Markus Stitz, said: “The new cycle touring routes I’ve developed for Route YC will launch at the end of January 2024. We hope they will inspire visitors from the UK and beyond to experience the wonderful coast and countryside of the Yorkshire Coast on two wheels.

"Having the ferry connection from Hull to Rotterdam will also be great for people who want to travel by bike to get here.

“This is a great opportunity for us to put the new Route YC cycle touring route from Staithes to Hull to a proper test, but also to enjoy the wonderful hospitality of the people in Yorkshire.”

The new routes will be launched in late January 2024, alongside new Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash event in July 2024, where riders can experience one of the routes in an organised ride with campsite and food.