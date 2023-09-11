UK Savings Week: Yorkshire Building Society to help Bridlington residents to save money

UK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient. Photo by Matthew Horwood

UK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient, support mental wellbeing, and help people reach their long-term life goals.

The annual event is a collaboration of a number of building societies, credit unions, consumer groups and debt charities uniting with a common purpose to highlight their commitment to raising awareness about the importance of saving.

Kim Eldridge, branch manager at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has made saving incredibly difficult for many people, but our founding purpose as a building society is to help people build their financial resilience so we hope people will visit us in branch this UK savings week, to take control of their finances and start to think about saving.

“Anyone who would like to know more about saving – either how they can start to save little and often, or those wanting to know if they are making the most of their savings, are welcome to come along to our branch during UK savings week.”