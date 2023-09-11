News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

UK Savings Week: Yorkshire Building Society to help Bridlington residents to save money

People looking to take more control of their finances are being invited to the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society this UK Savings Week to take advantage of free advice and information.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
UK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient. Photo by Matthew HorwoodUK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient. Photo by Matthew Horwood
UK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient. Photo by Matthew Horwood

UK Savings Week (18-24 September) aims to encourage people to save little and often to help them become financially resilient, support mental wellbeing, and help people reach their long-term life goals.

The annual event is a collaboration of a number of building societies, credit unions, consumer groups and debt charities uniting with a common purpose to highlight their commitment to raising awareness about the importance of saving.

Read More
Bridlington library to host 'A Golden night of Musicals' thanks to Arts Council ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kim Eldridge, branch manager at the Bridlington branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has made saving incredibly difficult for many people, but our founding purpose as a building society is to help people build their financial resilience so we hope people will visit us in branch this UK savings week, to take control of their finances and start to think about saving.

Most Popular

    “Anyone who would like to know more about saving – either how they can start to save little and often, or those wanting to know if they are making the most of their savings, are welcome to come along to our branch during UK savings week.”

    For more information about UK savings week, see https://uksavingsweek.co.uk/ or to speak to the branch, call 01262 333 483.

    Related topics:PeopleBridlington