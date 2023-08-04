Get out and about in the Yorkshire Wolds. Photo submitted

2023 marks the ‘Year of the Coast’ and to celebrate there will be a two-day 24-mile coastal walk along a new section of the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ between Bridlington and Filey. The walk will afford spectacular coastal views.

There will also be a chance to enjoy yoga or a fossil walk facilitated by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Coast team. Alternatively, you can join RSPB Bempton cliffs for a dusk walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who prefer a countryside walk, there’s the North Wolds Walk, a 20-mile circuit in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds which takes in some breathtaking scenery across hidden valleys, pastures and plantations.

See the magnificence of Flamborough Head during the festival.

Most Popular

Pocklington Canal will once again be hosting two trips aboard the New Horizons narrowboat with a chance to spot wildlife along this scenic waterway. Alternatively, the festival will be taking its first charter on the Sun Barge leaving from Beverley Beck up the river Hull.

Pocklington and District local history group will be kicking off the 2023 festival on Friday, September 8 with a circular town stroll pointing out sites, stories and characters of the town’s pubs. Those who enjoy a tale or two should book on to the Market Weighton storytelling walk.

Other festival highlights include the popular Boots and Beer Walk visiting Wold Top Brewery, Wild Food Foraging and Nordic Walking. Geo-park walks will head out from Warter or Flamborough Head where walkers will be treated to facts about local geology and the archaeology of these landscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladies looking to get back in the saddle and make new friends will be able to join the Breeze Cycling ladies on a number of taster events.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The festival offers an unrivalled programme right across the county, for people of all ages and abilities. What a great chance to get out and about and explore the East Riding this September, and learn and have fun at the same time!”