Welly-wanging, live music and hook a lifeboat: What's on at Bridlington RNLI Open Week

Bridlington volunteer lifeboat crew and fundraisers are ready to welcome the public to the 2024 Lifeboat Week.

For many years, during the last week of July, Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day). This year marks the RNLI’s 200th anniversary and the Bridlington team will once again be holding events on the run-up to Open Day, July 27.

Bob Taylor, Lifeboat Water Safety Officer, RNLI Bridlington said "Usually we pack as much as we can into one day, but this year we’re extending it over the week, and our street collection will be a week earlier, this way we won’t have too many plates to spin on the open day”.

Events for 2024 will start on Saturday, July 20, and run until Saturday July 27. Events on July 20 will include a music event hosted by Bridlington Gold Coast radio on the lifeboats turning circle.

Artists will include The Brid Beat Singers, ‘Hooked on Harmony Choir’, and the ‘Jolly Rogers’ ukulele group will be entertaining the crowds, as well as the Bridge Shanty Crew. The events start at 10am until 4pm at the lifeboat station, followed by the street collection around the local public houses in the evening, starting at 6pm until 10pm.

On July 27, the station will hold its annual Open Day which will again comprise of the usual fun activities, such as a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook a lifeboat, soak the crew and more, like the perennial favourite, welly-wanging.

There will also be a raffle, refreshments, Lifeguards, Coastguards, and other water safety assets will also be in attendance.

Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Rick Arrand, will open the event at 11am.