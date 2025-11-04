What's on: Bonfire Night events across the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough and Bridlington

There are a number of events to enjoy on the Yorkshire coast.

Bonfire Night is fast approaching, and the Yorkshire coast has a number of fantastic events to attend this year.

Guy Fawkes Night, also known Bonfire Night, is an annual commemoration observed on November 5.

Its history begins with the events of November 5, 1605, when Guy Fawkes, a member of the Gunpowder Plot, was arrested while guarding explosives the plotters had placed beneath the House of Lords.

We have made a list of all the major Bonfire Night events happening this week. We have covered the Scarborough and Bridlington areas, as well as some more further afield that people may want to travel to.

The Yorkshire Ambulance advises people to attend organised events where possible as it is much safer.

Here are all the Yorkshire coast Bonfire Night events for 2025:

Bridlington Bonfire Night 2025

Bridlington Rugby Club, Dukes Park, Bridlington. November 5.

Bridlington Rugby Club invites families to join in a spectacular evening of fireworks, fun, and entertainment. Gates open at 5.30pm, with the fireworks starting around 7.30pm. Entry costs £5 for adults, £3 for children under 16, under-3s go free, and a family ticket for two adults and two children is £15, payable on the gate.

Driffield Bonfire and Fireworks

Driffield Showground, November 5.

Entertainment starts at 4.30pm with the main display at approximately 6.45pm. A traditional, professional fireworks display with the biggest and best effects available, plus entertainment, traditional funfair with children’s rides and a Food Village.

Firework Extravaganza

Scarborough Cricket Club, November 5.

Enjoy a spectacular evening filled with: Great music and entertainment, Delicious food stalls, Bar open all evening and a breathtaking fireworks display to light up the sky. Doors open 5pm & Fireworks start 7:30pm.

Burniston & Cloughton Bonfire

Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall, Scarborough, YO13 0HJ. November 5.

Gates open at 6pm with fireworks at 7.00pm. Food and refreshments available. No sparklers or personal fireworks allowed. £6 adults. £2 children. Booking online via ticketsource, limited tickets will be available on the gate.

North Bay Bonfire Night Adventure Golf Scarborough, North Bay. November 5.

Experience Scarborough’s traditional beach bonfire night with the best seat on the Bay at Adventure Golf. Open until 10pm with warm mulled wine, fresh hot Bradleys Pies, teas, coffees and hot chocolate. There will be a great seating area with warm blankets and binoculars.

Kilham Bonfire & Fireworks Display Kilham Playing Field Association, Back Lane, Kilham, YO25 4RN. November 8.

Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit from 6.30pm, fireworks commence from 7pm.

Bar, hot food and drink, and light up stalls will be available for purchases on the night. Adults Entry 16yrs+ (in advance) £4. Children Aged 2yrs+ (in advance) £3 Children under 2 are free of charge.

Rawcliffe Bar Country Park Bonfire & Fireworks Display Rawcliffe Country Park, York, YO30 5YA. November 8.

Gates open at 4pm for families with young children, some rides and a kids fireworks display at 5.30pm (noise-reduced display). Gates open at 5pm for everyone else with the Bonfire at 7pm and main display of fireworks at 7.30pm. There is live music from Bang Bang Bang band, music by York Mix, funfair rides, plenty of food and drink outlets.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) is reminding everyone to take extra care and follow firework safety advice during the upcoming Bonfire Night celebrations.

Dave Green, Executive Director of Quality and Chief Paramedic at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said:“We want everyone to enjoy this year’s celebrations, whilst ensuring safety is the main priority. We encourage people to attend a professionally organised, public display.

“However, if you are planning to host your own event, please make sure that you follow the necessary safety precautions. If fireworks are used incorrectly, they can result in serious and sometimes life-changing injuries.” The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has also issued advice to ensure events involving fireworks are safe and enjoyable for all: https://www.rospa.com/policy/home-safety/advice/fireworks-safety.