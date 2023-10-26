News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

WHAT'S ON: Bridlington Festive Food Festival set to have 60 stalls, hot chestnuts and Christmas lights switch-on

Bridlington’s new and popular food festival set to become a special festive event in November, with town Christmas lights switch-on and Santa joining in the fun.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 08:52 BST
The Christmas food festival will take place on November 19. Photo courtesy of Richard Bacon.The Christmas food festival will take place on November 19. Photo courtesy of Richard Bacon.
The Christmas food festival will take place on November 19. Photo courtesy of Richard Bacon.

The Bridlington Food Festival will be held on the King Street, as it has done since the festival started in July.

There will also be a separate food festival this weekend, on October 29, before the run up to Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Angela Langton, a Bridlington business owner, started the festival in honour of her parents who were market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.

Ms Langton said: “Well where do I start! The food festivals have just got bigger and better- with the grand finale in November to top them all.

Most Popular

    “We have 60 stalls for visitors to browse, with live entertainment too. Santa will be joining us on his sleigh and the delightful Mr Peter Levy is joining us for the Christmas lights switch on.

    Read More
    Bridlington author launches an appeal to honour two local war heroes

    “For the Christmas festival we have a mixture of food and gift stalls. There will be gin and vodka trucks, alongside Thai, Caribbean and Indian food stalls. There will also be pizzas, cakes and fish stalls. We will be getting into the festive spirit with hot chestnuts and hog roasts on offer too- it's crazy, the list is just amazing!”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It's the first big event in the town for many years and it's been fantastic to have been involved in getting the food festival off the ground.

    Bridlington’s mayor has been very supportive and the town council has been such a helping hand with road closure paperwork.

    “Bridlington market is a cooperative and has a wealth of history- it is nice to see a bit of life back to the street. My father was the former chairman and instrumental in keeping the market going- I did this in my late parents memory.”

    The special christmas food festival will take place on November 19, from 9.30am to 4.00pm.Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093668696346 for further information.

    Related topics:BridlingtonKing StreetCaribbeanThai