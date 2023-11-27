WHAT'S ON: Bridlington to host annual Dickensian Day with festive entertainment, mulled wine and victorian costumes

Bridlington’s traditional Old Town Dickensian Day is set to take place this weekend, bringing festive entertainment, Christmas stalls and lots of Victorian themed costumes.

Alice Burdon 14, Sally Burdon 9 and Emma Brockbank 11, at a previous Dickensian Day festival held in Bridlington. Photo: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.

ROBOT (Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town) have organised the festival, and although the road will not be closed due to the expense, the group have come up with an ingenious way to keep the festival exciting.

Behind the bustling businesses in Old Town, arts and crafts stalls, festive food and Christmas gifts will be found in the rear courtyards and back yards of many businesses.

This means visitors can do a tour of all the unique shops and eateries found on the street and peruse the self contained market within each yard along the way.

The event will take place in Bridlington's Old Town, which is known for its historic charm. Photo: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.

All visitors are invited to wear a festive Victorian costume in-keeping with the Dickensian theme to help the event hopes to bring an old time charm to the historic street. Themed free entertainment will take place throughout the event.

Dickensian Day will take place on Sunday December 3, with a variety of stalls to be found across Old Town, including: mulled wine, jewellery, hot chestnuts, wreaths, cakes, christmas gifts and more.

Bridlington Round Table will also organise a special visit from Santa on his Sleigh.

The event will have a grande finale, with the town’s Mayor set to visit and switch on Christmas tree lights to mark the end of the special event.

Timings are as follows:

10:30am onwards: Bridlington Gold Radio, Accordionist Julian Priestly and busking violinist Ben Couper will be playing festive tunes throughout the day.

11am-1pm/ 2pm-4pm: Festive Gaslight Trio will play at various hospitality venders on the High Street and Kirkgate.

11am-11:30am: Steve Moss Vintage Christmas Songs at Black Lion Music Hall.

11:30am/ 1:30pm-2pm Coastal Voices Choir at the Black Lion Music Hall and at the Pack Horse later in the day.

12pm-4pm: Dickens’ and Vintage Readings at the Book Nook Shop, Highstreet on the hour every hour.

12pm-1:30pm: 252 Squadron Drum Band will be playing at various High street locations.

12:15pm-12:45pm: Dickens ‘A Christmas Carol’, a one man 30 minute play by Steve Ross will be performed at the Black Lion.

1:15pm-1:30pm: Vintage Christmas songs with Stevie Ross will take place at the Pack Horse, and then will progress to the lower end of High Street from 1:35pm-2pm (approx).

2:15pm onwards: Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’, a 12 minute mini version with Steve Ross will take place at The Queens, Pack Horse and along High Street.

4pm: Christmas tree lights switch on with Bridlington’s Mayor will take place on the corner of Gordon road, after which the event closes.