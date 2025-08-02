ITV has set the date for Love Island’s series 12 final 👀💕

Love Island will hold the series 12 final very soon.

ITV2 has confirmed the date the 2025 season will end.

But when exactly will Love Island’s final take place?

Another summer of love will soon be coming to an end as the date has been set for the final of Love Island. The iconic reality show has celebrated its 10th birthday and done so in style.

It has been another dramatic season and lived up to host Maya Jama’s promise of “more drama”. Remind yourself of every contestant who has left so far - it is quite the impressive list.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end and the series 12 final is only a handful of days away. Here’s when the winners will be crowned:

When is Love Island on TV next?

Love Island series 12 host Maya Jama | ITV

The iconic reality show will be back on our screens this evening (August 2) however it is not with a brand new episode. Instead it will be the last instalment of Love Island: Unseen Bits.

Love Island will return with a proper episode on Sunday (August 3). The show will return at 9pm and is followed by Aftersun.

When is the Love Island series 12 final?

Grab your calendar and prepare to circle the date as Love Island’s latest season is set to conclude on Monday night (August 4). The show always starts and ends on a Monday.

Love Island is due to start at 9pm on Monday, and the live final will be an extra-long episode. It is scheduled to run until 10.35pm, and before it is finished, one couple will be crowned the winners.

How to watch Love Island?

The show has once again been broadcast on ITV2 throughout the summer. It has called the channel home since the revived series began back in June 2015, a decade ago.

It can also be watched live on ITVX and will be available on catch-up via the on demand service as well. Having struck a new deal with Disney, the most recent season of Love Island: All Stars is available to watch on Disney Plus as well - if you missed it in the winter.

