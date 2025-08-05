What is being brought into The Repair Shop to be fixed tonight? 📺

The Repair Shop is back for another episode.

BBC show is now in its 19th series.

But who is set to be on the latest episode?

The Repair Shop will be throwing open its doors once more. The team will be tasked with fixing up a paratrooper statuette, a baby hammock from Iran, and other precious items.

Since debuting back in 2017, it has become a firm fixture on the BBC and is now in its 19th series. It is also a regular part of the Beeb’s festive calendar through the years.

But what can you expect from the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is on The Repair Shop tonight?

The Repair Shop is back for another episode on the BBC. It is due to start at 8pm on BBC One/ iPlayer and will be followed by The Great British Sewing Bee.

The preview for the episode via the BBC reads: “First through the barn doors is Ruth from Nottinghamshire, carrying a weather-worn concrete portrait of her late father David, a passionate beekeeper. This remarkable artwork was commissioned as a gift to her father by Ruth herself, and it’s the delicate task of paintings conservator Lucia Scalisi to restore it to its former splendour.

“However, the challenge of recreating David’s faded features – and particularly the swarm of bees that accompany him – proves unexpectedly tricky for Lucia, who’s more used to working with canvas, and it takes a couple of false starts before she finally hits her artistic stride.

“Next, silversmith Brenton West meets Ian and his daughter Issy, who bring in a rare and precious silver statuette of a paratrooper. One of only 100 ever made, this beautiful object belonged to Ian’s father John, a proud veteran of the parachute regiment, and was one of his most treasured possessions.

“But after surviving a dramatic shipwreck off the coast of Tenerife, the statuette has been left battered and tarnished, with its silver parachute strings a torn and tangled mess. Can Brenton bring the paratrooper back from the dead, restore the statuette’s shine and honour a lifetime of service?”

It continues: “Pari from Ormskirk brings in a precious heirloom from her childhood in Iran – a traditional leather baby hammock of extraordinarily intricate design, in which her own brother was once swaddled. Leather expert Suzie Fletcher has the mammoth task of reconstructing its missing loops and reinstating the decorative stitching, with only a hand-drawn diagram left by Pari’s late mother to go on. Can she revive this much-loved link to Pari’s past and to the Iranian in-laws who welcomed her English mother into their hearts?

“Finally, metalworker Dom Chinea tackles a battered flight case once owned by Trevor Bolder, legendary bassist for Uriah Heep and David Bowie’s Spiders from Mars. Now the proud possession of Trevor’s fellow Hull musician Lindsey, the case and its fittings are covered in rust and barely functional.

“It’s down to Dom to restore it in time for its next gig – a slot at Glastonbury – and create a new chapter in rock history.”

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop?”

As seen above, the preview states that the experts for the latest will include Brenton West, Dom Chinea, Suzie Fletcher and Lucia Scalisi. However, the show does feature plenty of other specialists each and every week.

The regular experts on the show, as of 2025, include:

Dominic Chinea - metal worker, signs restorer and foreman

Steven Fletcher - clock restorer, mechanical and toy restoration

Suzie Fletcher - leather worker, saddle maker

Will Kirk - carpenter, cabinet-maker, furniture restorer and foreman

Sonnaz Nooranvary - upholstery restorer

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell - soft toy and doll restorers, known as the "Bear Ladies"

Kirsten Ramsay - Sussex-based ceramics conservator

Lucia Scalisi - painting conservator

Brenton West - silversmith and antique photography specialist

The Repair Shop also features plenty of guest and semi-regular experts as well as its regular cast.

The former foreman Jay Blades was dropped from the show in 2024 after being charged with controlling and coercive behaviour. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial is due in 2025.

