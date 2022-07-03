First joint exhibition by two North York Moors photographers - Joe Cornish and Simon Baxter - opens at Danby gallery

Simon_Baxter - Afraid of Time II is part of the Woodland Sanctuary exhibition at Danby

Simon Baxter and Joe Cornish have joined forces for the first time to exhibit a selection of their images, representing six years of photographing trees in the North York Moors National Park, for the exhibition entitled: A Woodland Sanctuary, which begins on July 16 and runs until September 10.

Visitors will be able to see how both photographers have focused their lenses according to themes including Chaos, reflecting the reality of woodland; and Dark Matter which echoes the more melancholy, destructive elements within a forest setting such as native trees being crowded out by invasive non-native species.

The gallery will also be displaying 70 special edition unframed small works as part of the National Park’s platinum anniversary.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To complement the exhibition, both artists, for whom woodland has long been a source of inspiration, a therapeutic environment and a place to really feel connected with the natural world, have lined-up a series of events throughout July and August to talk about their passion and share insights on photographing trees.

As well as talks by Simon and Joe, the programme features guest speakers Lucy Lapwing, the self-taught naturalist, BBC Springwatch researcher and occasional presenter, and photographers Sean Tucker, David Ward and Mark Littlejohn.

In August visitors will also be able to create a charcoal artwork based on observations from the exhibition with the help of artist Peter Reynolds.

“Discovering the therapeutic benefits of exploring and photographing local woodland has been a profound and life-changing experience,” said Simon.

"The North York Moors are home to some beautiful pockets of woodland, each of them offering a sense of mystery, wonder, and stories waiting to be told.”

Joe said: “It’s a privilege to explore the woodland there is in the North York Moors, and to share the artistic and photographic joy of being amongst trees on our back doorstep."