Hutton Buscel artists put on 10th anniversary exhibition at the village hall - plus a chance to find 'free art'

The Hutton Buscel Artists will be celebrating 10 years together as a group with their annual exhibition of art and craft

The exhibition takes place on Saturday August 13 and Sunday August 14 with an open preview evening on Friday August 12 from 7pm to 9pm.

The exhibition will occupy theGrade II listed village hall in Hutton Buscel. Having grown so much over the past 10 years, the exhibition space has been extended into a new outdoor marquee.

The exhibiting artists include ceramics from Shirley Doyle, jewellery and paintings by Stasia Valentine, wildlife art by Diane Todd, mixed media crafts from Kath Hudson, and original works by international award-winning wildlife artist Alan M Hunt.

Plus jewellery and mixed media artworks from Rachel Asker, equine art and animal portraiture by the internationally-acclaimed Judi Kent Pyrah, needle felt work and sculptures by Jan Jennings, haberdashery by Dee Edmenson, textile and mixed media by Moyra Kay, and landscape artworks from Louise Thompson.

With such a wide variety of creativity produced by the Hutton Buscel Artists, there will be something for everyone including the kids who have an opportunity to become part of their group art installation.

Alan Hunt said, “As a group we always produce a joint art installation to run along side our annual exhibition and we got such great feedback from our painted pebbles hunt last year, that we decided to run it again this year”.

"All visitors have to do for this free event is to collect a map of the village from the exhibition at the village hall. If you are lucky enough to find a painted pebble, it is effectively a piece of free art from this talented bunch.

" Once you have found a painted pebble, you can then choose to keep it, re-hide it, or take it on a journey and re-hide it somewhere else.

Diane Todd said: “We heard last year, that one of our pebbles made it as far as France, and that’s the joy of becoming part of this art installation, when the pebbles go off on a journey beyond the village once found, plus its something the whole family can get involved with.

“In addition to the hunt, we also have free pebble painting for the kids where we provide all the materials needed. So there’s little chance of boredom coming from our younger visitors”.

“Each year, the Hutton Buscel Artists raise funds in support of local charities, and this year their chosen charity is the Yorkshire Air Ambulance which does amazing work saving lives across our region.”

Admission is free along with plenty of free parking and refreshments will also be available.

The Painted Pebbles Hunt and pebble painting activity is free to exhibition visitors and is on both days between 10am and 4pm.