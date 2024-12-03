Disney's Moana 2 opens at the Hollywood Plaza - plus big screen seasonal favourites at the Stephen Joseph

Moana 2 is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough from Friday December 6

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday December 5.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood Plaza

Wicked (PG): Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Evrio star.

From Thursday December 5 to Thursday December 12, daily at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moana 2 (PG): After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Friday December 6 to Thursday December 12, daily at 4.30pm.

Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8 at 2pm.

Paddington In Peru (PG): Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8 at 11.30am; Wednesday December 11 at 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946, dementia-friendly screening): the Christmas classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angel is sent from Heaven to show a frustrated businessman what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Friday, December 6 at 1pm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993): Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion in Tim Burton’s animated movie.

Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 at 6.15pm.

André Rieu's 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver: celebrate the season with André Rieu's dazzling Christmas concert, exclusively in cinemas.

André will be joined on stage by his Johann Strauss Orchestra with special guest artists and the young and talented Emma Kok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, December 7 at 2.45pm; Saturday, December 14 at 7pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Cinderella: be transported into an ethereal world where a sprinkling of fairy dust makes dreams come true.

The enchanting ballet by the Royal Ballet’s founding choreographer Frederick Ashton is a theatrical experience for all the family.

Monday, December 16 at 7.15pm.

Paddington in Peru: the third installment in the Paddington saga sees our furry friend return to his home country to see his Aunt Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Joel Fry, Ben Miller, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Jessica Hynes join the regular cast of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent.

Tuesday, December 17, Wednesday, December 18 at 6.15pm; Thursday, December 19 at 1.45pm and 6.15pm; Friday, December 20, Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 at 6.15pm.