Films for October revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre including movies for Fright Fest

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses

New releases and, in the run-up to Halloween, horror classics are on offer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in October and early November.

Film programmer, Steve Carley, says: “October brings our usual carefully curated selection of films designed to captivate audiences with a blend of grandeur, drama, nostalgia, and scares.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in October are:

The Royal Opera – Tosca (Italian with English subtitles): Floria and Mario live for each other and art. But when Mario helps an escaped prisoner, they make an enemy of the Chief of Police. An alternative, modern-day Rome is the backdrop for an unmissable, gripping new production of Puccini’s thriller.

Bill Pullman stars in Caspar

Wednesday October 1 at 6.45pm.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies: continuing the story of The Phantom of the Opera. It’s 1907, 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House: the Phantom has a new life amongst the joy rides of Coney Island. All that's missing is his love, Christine…

Thursday October 2 at 7.45pm; Friday October 3 at 1.45pm.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: as they enter the 1930s, the Crawley family and their staff must learn how to embrace change and take Downton Abbey into the future.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Die continues the story of The Phantom of the Opera.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Paul Giamatti and Joely Richardson, as well as Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton, Whitby-born Joanne Froggatt and former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Lesley Nicol.

Saturday October 4 at 2.45pm; Monday October 6, Wednesday Octobe 8r at 7.45pm; Thursday October 9 at 1.45pm; Friday October 10, Saturday October 11, Tuesday October 14 at 7.45pm;

Thursday October 16 at 1.45pm; Saturday October 18 at 2.45pm.

The Roses: Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch play Ivy and Theo Rose in this remake of the 80s Michael Douglas/Kathleen Turner classic about a spectacularly toxic marriage.

Natalie Wood in Gypsy

Saturday October 4 at 7.45pm; Tuesday October 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday October 11 at 2.45pm; Monday October 13, Wednesday October 15 and Saturday October 18 at 7.45pm.

The Kitchen Brigade (French with English subtitles): comedy about a disgruntled chef who leaves her high-end job to pursue her dreams, only to find herself running the cafeteria at the local migrant shelter.

Thursday October 9 at 7.45pm; Friday October 10 at 1.45 pm.

PARIS 75 – The European Cup Final Football Tried to Forget: unique look at a season and, ultimately, a match steeped in controversy and myth which defined the identity of a club, its supporters and, arguably, a city, that endures to this day.

Thursday October 16 and Friday October 17 at 7:45pm.

Gypsy (1962, dementia-friendly screening): Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood and Karl Malden in the musical based on the real-life story of burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee.

Friday October 17 at 1pm.

Fright Fest: Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror: documentary about the making of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, produced and directed by Linus O'Brien, son of Rocky Horror writer Richard O’Brien, who also starred in the film as Riff Raff.

Monday October 20 at 7.45pm.

The Royal Opera – La sonnambula (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Following triumphant Met turns in Roméo et Juliette, La Traviata, and Lucia di Lammermoor, Nadine returns as Amina, who sleepwalks her way into audiences’ hearts in Bellini’s poignant tale of love lost and found.

Tuesday October 21 at 6.45pm.

National Theatre Live: Mrs. Warren’s Profession: Olivier winner Imelda Staunton and real-life daughter Bessie Carter in Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic.

Thursday October 23 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Fright Fest: Christine: Stephen King’s classic horror Christine was first released in 1983, brought to the big screen by the great John Carpenter. Nerdy high-schooler Arnie Cunningham restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury that turns out to have a mind of its own.

Saturday October 25 at 2.45pm; Monday October 27 at 7.45pm.

Fright Fest: The Rocky Horror Picture Show: the musical is 50 this year. Introduced by actor Georgie Samuels, discover what happens when Brad and Janet seek shelter on a stormy night in a castle belonging to eccentric, flamboyant Frank-N-Furter.

Saturday October 25 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest: Carrie: More vintage Stephen King – the influential 1976 film stars Sissie Spacek,

Wednesday October 29 and Thursday October 30 at 7.45pm.

Family Fright Fest: Monster House: 2006 animated supernatural comedy horror with a stellar vocal line-up, including Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kathleen Turner. Three teenagers discover that their neighbour's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.

Thursday October 30 at 1.45pm.

Family Fright Fest: Scooby-Doo: Matthew Lillard, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinz Jr and Linda Cardellini are the Mystery Inc crew in this 2002 outing for everyone’s favourite detective dog. Also stars Rowan Atkinson and Isla Fisher, with Neil Fanning as the voice of Scooby.

Friday October 31 at 1.45pm.

Fright Fest/Moviedrome: Salem’s Lot: The Movie (1979): a successful author, David Soul, returns to his hometown to discover its citizens are turning into vampires. Based on King’s novel.

Friday October 31 at 7.45pm.

Family Fright Fest: Casper: an afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion. The 1995 movie stars Bill Pullman, Christine Ricci and Eric Idle.

Saturday November 1 at 2.45pm.

Family Fright Fest: Ghostbusters: They’re here to save the world – Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis as three eccentric parapsychologists running a ghost-catching business in a heavily haunted New York City. The original and the best in the franchise dates from 1984.

Saturday November 1 at 7.45pm

To book, call 01723 370541 or visit www.sjt.uk.com