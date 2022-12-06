Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday December 8 to Wednesday December 22

Disney's Strange World is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical.

Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Emma Thompson stars.Daily until Thursday December 15 at 4.30pm; Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11th at 1.30pm.

Violent Night (15): When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).Daily until Thursday December 15 at 7.30pm.

Disney’s Strange World (PG): The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.Saturday Decemer 10 and Sunday December 11 at 11am.

Avatar 2: The Way Of Water (12A): Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their planet.Daily from Friday December 16 at 2pm and 7pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

ROH Delayed Live: The Nutcracker: Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure. Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets.

Peter Wright’s much-loved production for The Royal Ballet keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic.

Tuesday December 13 at 7.15pm.

Moonage Daydream: A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie's creative and musical journey from visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

Thursday December 15 at 1pm and 7.30pm.

Batman Returns: Michael Keaton dons the bat cape in the second of Tim Burton’s Batman movies, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken also star.

Friday December 16 at 2pm, Saturday December 17 at 7.30pm

A Bunch of Amateurs: Bradford Movie Makers is one of the oldest amateur filmmaking clubs in the world.

Once a thriving community, these days the membership is dwindling and the group struggle to keep the wolf from the door. The screening will be followed by a live question and answer session with director Kim Hopkins and producer Margareta Szabo.

Friday December 16 at 7.30pm.

Krampus: Toni Collette and Adam Scott star in this festive horror in which a squabbling family suffer the wrath of Krampus, a horned beast who punishes the bad at Christmas.