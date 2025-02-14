Scarborough Sixth Form performance students bring Les Miserables to YMCA Theatre
The cast is taking the Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil show to the stage of the YMCA Theatre in the town later this year.
The production, jointly directed by Richard Milburn and Will Ireland, follows the Academy’s success with The Addams Family and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie.
“After the success of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the students came up with the suggestion of tackling Les Misérables,” said Richard.
“I held auditions in June to establish that we had the depth of talent required to pull off a show which is so well known and completely sung though.
"I also invited year 11 students from local schools to come along to audition who hadn’t even started at the college yet. It really needed to be all hands – and voices – on deck.
"I decided we had a shot and taking a deep breath applied for the rights to do it – it’s only available to schools and colleges as there is a professional national tour also happening at the moment,” he said.
"I have some exceptionally talented students who are 100 per cent committed to the show.
" I have a co-director from the Upper Sixth, Will Ireland, who has stepped up admirably to the task and taken responsibility for whole sections of the show.”
Will said: Please come and see the show. We are privileged to have the opportunity to put on a show of this scale and reputation.
“You don’t get the opportunity to see Les Misérables in Scarborough every day, so do come along – we hope you will enjoy it.”
Will, who played the bully Dean in Jamie, is also playing the role of Javert, the prison guard and police inspector, who pursues the main character Jean Valjean, played by Keane Liley who was Jamie's Dad, unable to accept that a man can change and that justice should be served – which is ultimately his downfall.
Les Miserables was adapted from Victor Hugo’s epic novel and is the story of a game of cat and mouse between Jean Valjean and Javert.
The chase to recapture escaped prison Valjean is played out against the backdrop of a student revolution in Paris.
Running alongside the Javert-Valjean plot, is a love story between student leader and revolutionary Marius and Valjean’s ward Cosette, the daughter of prostitute Fantine.
The score includes I Dreamed a Dream, Do You Hear the People Sing?, Master of the House, Bring Him Home, Empty Chairs and Empty Tables and Little People.
The cast of the sixth form production is:
Pearl Basson – Madama Thenardier
Edward Brown – Marius
AJ Cole – Gavroche/ensemble
Matthew Davies – Bishop/Grantaire
Oliver Dimes – Student/constable/ensemble
Jess Dransfield – Ensemble/ young Eponine
Max Griffiths – Enjolras
Grace Hankin – Ensemble
Lola Hooper – Cosette/ensemble
William Ireland – Javert
Keane Liley – Jean Valjean
Lydia Maw – Fantine/ensemble
Blue Maynard – Ensemble/young Cosette
Ashlie McEntevy - Eponine/ensemble
Hope Owen – Ensemble
Caitlin Painter – Fouilly/ensemble
Gabby Panis – Eponine/ensemble
Abi Penten – Fantine/ensemble
Monty Riley – Thenardier
Ryan Robinson – Ensemble/student/constable
Lucy Routledge – Cosette/ensemble
Belle Waines – Ensemble
The Performance Academy was set up to enhance the arts provision a Scarborough Sixth Form college through combining A-levels with LAMDA exams in musical theatre and acting.
The course includes an annual
college production and work experience and placement in performance.
Last year students ran two venues as part of Scarborough Fringe, winning a Best Venue award. Further accolades for the initiative have included being selected as a finalist for the national Music and Drama Education awards in the Outstanding Drama Initiative category.
Les MIserables is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street Scarborough, from Wednesday February 12 until Saturday February 15, daily at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost: adults £10; under18/student £8. A £1 booking fee per ticket applies. They are available on https://scbo.littleboxoffice.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.