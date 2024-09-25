From video games to engineering excellence
Ellis is proud to celebrate Adam's career to date as part of the celebrations for National Manufacturing Day.
Adam’s love for engineering began at just 13 when he saved up £500 from his paper route to buy a 3D printer and start building things—an ambitious step that would later shape his career. Today, as a qualified Design Engineer at Ellis Patents, Adam plays an integral role in designing innovative solutions that impact cable management throughout the energy sector, worldwide.
Starting as an Apprentice Mechanical Engineer in 2020, Adam quickly made his mark with his creativity, passion for CAD design, and problem-solving mindset. Now a full-fledged member of our engineering team, Adam contributes to a variety of projects, from designing robotic parts for our factory to exploring new product innovations.
Adam’s story is a powerful reminder that the future of manufacturing lies in encouraging and developing young talent, like him, who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table.
