Ellis Patents, a global leader in the design and manufacture of cable cleats based in Rillington, is featuring the remarkable journey of Design Engineer, Adam Sweeting. From a childhood fascination with video games to becoming a key member of the engineering team, Adam's story reflects passion, perseverance, and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the future of British manufacturing.

Ellis is proud to celebrate Adam's career to date as part of the celebrations for National Manufacturing Day.

Adam’s love for engineering began at just 13 when he saved up £500 from his paper route to buy a 3D printer and start building things—an ambitious step that would later shape his career. Today, as a qualified Design Engineer at Ellis Patents, Adam plays an integral role in designing innovative solutions that impact cable management throughout the energy sector, worldwide.

Starting as an Apprentice Mechanical Engineer in 2020, Adam quickly made his mark with his creativity, passion for CAD design, and problem-solving mindset. Now a full-fledged member of our engineering team, Adam contributes to a variety of projects, from designing robotic parts for our factory to exploring new product innovations.

Adam Sweeting, Design Engineer at Ellis Patents with the Halo helmet he 3D printed

Adam’s story is a powerful reminder that the future of manufacturing lies in encouraging and developing young talent, like him, who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table.

To learn more about Adam's journey and how Ellis Patents fosters a dynamic engineering environment, visit our full article at Spotlight on Adam Sweeting: From Video Games to Engineering Excellence - Ellis Patents