Lifelong Skills for Growth project set to be delivered across East Yorkshire

The project will work with over 400 people, aged 50 or over who are considered to be more at risk of facing barriers to secure or retain employment.

This follows £1.67 million of funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funding provided by Hull City Council, North Lincolnshire Council, DN Colleges Group and Source Solutions.

○ Support skills development for those employed over 50, to up-skill, retrain and enable progression in work which will support workplace retention and ultimately improve business productivity

○ Support activities that will support SMEs to build their capacity to provide projects/placements/internship opportunities for people 50+ and to recognise the value of keeping hold of talent or bringing experience into their workforce, as well as the barriers to employment that they face.

The council will work alongside Hull City Council, North Lincolnshire Council, DN Colleges Group and Source Solutions to deliver the Lifelong Skills for Growth project up to the end of 2023.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This project is going to improve the skillsets and future prospects for over 400 people aged over 50 in East Yorkshire. Whilst we continue to work hard towards training the younger generations, it is still vitally important that everyone has the opportunity to upskill and progress in their careers for the future of workforce retention and to ultimately improve business productivity.