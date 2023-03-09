Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved the plans at a meeting on Thursday March 9, with universal support from councillors.

Developer Scarborough Group International (SGI), which bought the ageing centre in September 2021, wants to convert the building into a leisure-led destination, complete with national bar and restaurant chains, a refreshed retail offering and a cinema with between five and seven screens.

Cllr Sam Cross said: “Scarborough has been lacking something over the last few years, and this is what is really needed to push the town forward. We’ve got to support the developers, who are putting a lot of money into it. It can only be good for Scarborough.”

A new, dedicated cinema entrance will be created on Somerset Terrace.

The proposal received no objections and 78 official letters of support during the consultation period, including Cllr John Atkinson and Cllr Janet Jefferson, Chair of Scarborough and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Real-estate giant SGI, whose chairman Kevin McCabe is based in the town, said advanced talks have been taking place with several cinema chains, with an operator due to be selected early this year.

The plan includes a modern redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the building, refurbished shop fronts along Westborough, new entrances – with one featuring a large LED screen – and opening the facade with large glass panels to allow in more natural light.

It is hoped the redevelopment will “future-proof” the Brunswick and ensure “productive economic use”.

The developer wants to transform the Brunswick into a leisure-led destination.

‘Universal support’

The focus of the application was a change of use for the cinema and drinking establishments, as indoor sports and recreation such as bowling and trampoline parks, retail shops, and food and drink, such as cafes and restaurants are already permitted.

Cllr John Nock said: “This proposal will ensure that a sizeable building remains in good use, it also provides what has been called for for many years; a cinema in the town centre. We’re killing two birds with one stone.”

“It’s a real improvement on what’s there at the moment,” said Cllr Phil Trumper. “I think it can only benefit that area of the town and hopefully improve footfall. There are certain areas that need to be brought up to another level to improve the town centre and I think this will start the process.”

An underused staff entrance on Vernon Road will be opened to the public, with a new terrace above.

Scott McCabe, Director at SGI, previously told The Scarborough News: “We are from Scarborough, it’s our town and we want to do what’s best for Scarborough.

“We’re not buying it just to make a quick return, this is a longer-term project for us. We want to see the Brunswick and the town centre succeed.”

Cllr Jane Mortimer described the rear view of the Brunswick as “like a prison” and said that the redevelopment will “make it come alive” and “become a place that people want to visit in the evening”.

“This application is well considered, it’s transformative, it’s appropriate, the developers have filled me with confidence and I’m very happy to support,” said Cllr Rich Maw.

An artist's impression of what the new Westborough entrance, complete with LED screen and illuminated canopy, could look like.

‘Modern facilities and a renewed future’

The applicant has said previously there is “good potential” for a food hall to be built in the Brunswick as retail spaces are reinvented to offer an “experience beyond retail”.

It added that high streets are “increasingly undermined” by online retailers and that cinemas are being built in town and city centres to meet experiences that people are seeking – which can include films, opera and live concerts.

It is hoped a cinema would reduce out-of-town travel, increase “wash through” spending at neighbouring businesses and draw additional footfall to the town centre.

The existing car park will be retained, however, glass atriums will be removed to increase the number of parking spaces by 40 from 336 to 376. This will include 23 accessible spaces and 38 electric vehicle charging points. Bicycle storage for 40 staff members will also be built.

As part of the plans, a “retractable clear glass system” will be installed on the first floor to create a balcony space with sea views above Somerset Terrace.

New "beacons" will replace the existing brick gable ends on the corners of York Place.

Toilets will be provided by individual units as well as additional Changing Places toilets and superloos in the main atrium, as currently exists.

The Westborough entrance will be overhauled with a large LED cinema video screen, to be used for adverts, film posters and events with a new window below.

A dedicated cinema entrance will be created on Somerset Terrace, opposite Scholar’s Bar, and an underused staff entrance at the Vernon Road roundabout will be opened up to create a new route through the building.

The building’s exterior will be modernised with a new facade that includes glass and horizontal “steel fins,” with brick-toned colours to complement surrounding buildings.

The final layout of the centre is not yet known, as significant structural work is needed to prepare the building for a cinema operator, who have different requirements.

It is confirmed that the cinema will only occupy the ground floor, with commercial retail and leisure units on both the ground and first floors as the exact space will be determined by a double-height auditorium.

The developer proposes creating illuminated “beacons” in the building’s corners at either end of York Place and installing an illuminated ‘CINEMA’ sign above the new dedicated entrance.

The development is being funded by a mix of private and public sector investment, from Scarborough Council’s Future High Street Fund and Levelling Up Fund allocation.

‘A mixed response’

Many residents told The Scarborough News that they support the plans and urged people to get behind the developers, in an effort to kick-start the regeneration of Scarborough town centre.

Yet, others remain sceptical at any suggestion of building a multiplex cinema in Scarborough, following developer Benchmark’s failed attempts in North Bay – which spanned six years with no progress.

Cinema screenings in Scarborough are currently limited to the one-screen Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, who have said “we can work together”.

‘Thriving shopping destination in decline’

The Brunswick was once a thriving retail destination and had demonstrated a strong performance since opening in 1990, attracting an annual average footfall of seven million at its peak.

Built next to the existing Woolworths – now Poundland – the site has since deteriorated with “outdated interiors” and “leaky atrium roofs”.

Changing consumer shopping habits, accelerated by the pandemic, resulted in a decline in footfall and the loss of its anchor tenant Debenhams in May 2021.

SGI said more than half of the Brunswick’s units are vacant and it would benefit from the economic impact of a new attraction, namely a cinema.

Scarborough’s Cinema Saga

This development is the latest in a long-running saga to build a multiplex cinema in Scarborough. Three iterations of plans by developer Benchmark for a cinema, restaurants and flats between 2015 and 2021 on the former Atlantis water park in North Bay came to nothing.

Developer MRP said it intended to convert the former Argos building on Newborough into a cinema in 2016, but plans did not move ahead.

SGI have previous experience delivering cinema and retail space having completed The Springs leisure and business park in Leeds, which includes an Odeon Luxe.