Scarborough Group International revealed in detail its intention to convert the declining centre into a leisure-led destination, complete with national restaurant and bar chains, a refreshed retail offering and a cinema with between five and seven screens earlier this month.

Cinema experiences in Scarborough are currently limited, but the Stephen Joseph Theatre does provide a small auditorium with regular film screenings.

Caroline Routh, the theatre’s Executive Director, told The Scarborough News: “We think that anything that invigorates the town centre has to be good for everyone in Scarborough, so we welcome these plans.

Stephen Joseph Theatre's Executive Director Caroline Routh, inset, has welcomed the multiplex cinema plans.

“A multiplex cinema will likely offer a very different programme to ours, so hopefully we can work together to ensure that Scarborough town centre has a vibrant night-time economy that's attractive to both locals and visitors.”

The only alternative is the one-screen Hollywood Plaza, which opened as the town’s first purpose-built cinema in 1912, before closing 12 years later, and reopened in 1981 with a 300-seat auditorium.

The announcement drew a mixed response from residents, with many sceptical at any suggestion of building a multiplex cinema in the town, following developer Benchmark’s failed attempts in North Bay – which spanned six years with little progress.

Nor is it the first suggestion of a cinema in the town centre, when developer MRP said it intended to convert the former Argos building on Newborough in 2016, but plans did not move ahead.

An artist's impression of a multi-million pound refurbishment of Scarborough's Brunswick shopping centre.

Hollywood Plaza did not respond to The Scarborough News’ approach for comment.

