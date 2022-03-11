Proudfoot director Valerie Aston appointed as trustee at Making A Difference Locally charity

Valerie Aston said she is looking forward to supporting MADL.

A director of the Proudfoot Group has been appointed as a new trustee at Nisa Retail’s registered charity.

Valerie Aston, who has worked at the supermarket group for more than 28 years, has joined the Making a Difference Locally (MADL) board of trustees to support the charity’s activity and direction going forward and contribute new ideas.

She will join the existing board of trustees which comprises members of Nisa’s senior team and two independent trustees.

MADL raises funds in Nisa-affiliated stores through sales of all Co-op own-label products.

Since the charity’s formation in 2008, more than £14m has been raised for good causes across and it was recently awarded Symbol Group Community Initiative of the Year at the SLR Awards 2021.

She said: “I look forward to having the chance to support and shape the work and strategic direction of the MADL charity, making a significant difference to a cause that matters to me.

“What inspires me most about MADL is how it supports small and local charities that people in our communities and across the UK would be lost without.

“Knowing that something I will be part of is able to contribute, to help transform a community, is really heartening.