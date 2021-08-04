Tax team exam success celebrated at Lloyd Dowson

Joe Kynman has passed his recent Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) Business Tax exam with just one exam remaining until he is fully qualified.

Jacob Manson has obtained his Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) qualification after passing his final exam and is now fully qualified.

Joe Kynman has passed his recent Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) Business Tax exam with just one exam remaining until he is fully qualified.

David Dowson, chairman of Lloyd Dowson, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Jacob and Joe, and we are extremely proud of their efforts.

Jacob Manson has obtained his Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) qualification after passing his final exam and is now fully qualified.

“We continue to help and support our team members at all levels regularly reviewing their progress and development.

“We are looking forward to seeing them further develop in their careers.”

A spokesman added: “We are currently looking to recruit new team members and have various opportunities available within the business.

“The company is a registered training provider for ATT, AAT and ACA and have been supporting and training people in the accounting and tax industry for over 30 years.