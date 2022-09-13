These are the five Scarborough cafes who have applied for pavement licences

In recent weeks, Scarborough Council has seen an increase in applications from businesses seeking new or renewed pavement licences for their businesses.

The applications submitted to the local licensing authority are from cafés and tea rooms based in Scarborough and Filey.

In Scarborough, the applications were submitted by Troost Coffee, Crema E Cioccolato, and Bamfords, while in Filey, Bramwell’s Tea Room and The Coffee Shed also applied for licences.

Five cafes have asked for permission to serve on the pavements outside their premises.

The applications seek permission for “outdoor seating to the front of the premises for the serving of food and drink”.

A streamlined process for businesses to obtain a pavement licence was created by the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The simplified application process is open to businesses that already serve food and drink, however, the scheme is set to end in September which may explain the recent increase in applications.

Though the scheme was created to protect the hospitality industry during the pandemic, it has also been criticised for limiting pedestrian access, especially for people with disabilities

In June this year, York City Council said that a review of the pavement licence policy was needed after admitting that disabled people were adversely affected.

According to recently updated Government advice on the legislation, it said that “in all circumstances, such a licence may not extend beyond 30 September 2023”.

It also said that if a pavement licence is granted, “clear access routes on the highway will need to be maintained, taking into account the needs of all users, including disabled people”.