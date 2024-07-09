Fair winds and following seas for the North Sea Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scarborough Yacht Club is buzzing with excitement as we gear up for our annual North Sea Race to Holland this weekend.

On Friday, July 12, boats will gather at Scarborough's south bay, ready to set off at 7pm for Ijmuiden in Holland. Boats have entered the race from along the North Coast, ranging from Amble, Hartlepool, and Whitby to the north and Bridlington to the south of Scarborough.

The race is again sponsored by Boyes' for good value' Stores and is the club's premier offshore event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This thrilling and, at times, technically demanding race will see boats navigate gas rigs and wind farms, cross shipping lanes, and dodge other sea traffic on their way to the finish line.

Racing from previous years North Sea Race

Depending on sailing conditions, boats take anywhere between 30 hours and 50 hours to race to the Dutch shores.

Vice Commodore, Thomas Hill, tells us. 'In 2023, competitors had a great first day before the wind died, meaning most people struggled over the line, and the winner took almost 7 hours longer to finish than they did in 2022!'

Last year, Dutch boats claimed the top two spots, with defending champion Jäger securing victory again by crossing the finish line in 42 hours and 27 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revenge was the first GB boat to reach Ijmuiden in 47 hours and 46 minutes.

Racing from previous years North Sea Race

This year, a 14-strong fleet heads out from Scarborough. Each boat carrying a tracking device allows you to follow all the actions on the Yellow Brick Tracking website. This important safety element of the competition also makes excellent viewing for those wanting to check on racers' progress.

Full information and tracking can be found on the Scarborough Yacht Club website.

Winning flags are presented in Holland at the port of Hoorn. Last year sponsors Maggie and Andrew Boyes were in attendance, with Andrew giving a great speech!