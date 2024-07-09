Fair winds and following seas for the North Sea Race
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, July 12, boats will gather at Scarborough's south bay, ready to set off at 7pm for Ijmuiden in Holland. Boats have entered the race from along the North Coast, ranging from Amble, Hartlepool, and Whitby to the north and Bridlington to the south of Scarborough.
The race is again sponsored by Boyes' for good value' Stores and is the club's premier offshore event.
This thrilling and, at times, technically demanding race will see boats navigate gas rigs and wind farms, cross shipping lanes, and dodge other sea traffic on their way to the finish line.
Depending on sailing conditions, boats take anywhere between 30 hours and 50 hours to race to the Dutch shores.
Vice Commodore, Thomas Hill, tells us. 'In 2023, competitors had a great first day before the wind died, meaning most people struggled over the line, and the winner took almost 7 hours longer to finish than they did in 2022!'
Last year, Dutch boats claimed the top two spots, with defending champion Jäger securing victory again by crossing the finish line in 42 hours and 27 minutes.
Revenge was the first GB boat to reach Ijmuiden in 47 hours and 46 minutes.
This year, a 14-strong fleet heads out from Scarborough. Each boat carrying a tracking device allows you to follow all the actions on the Yellow Brick Tracking website. This important safety element of the competition also makes excellent viewing for those wanting to check on racers' progress.
Full information and tracking can be found on the Scarborough Yacht Club website.
Winning flags are presented in Holland at the port of Hoorn. Last year sponsors Maggie and Andrew Boyes were in attendance, with Andrew giving a great speech!
Trophies for each class presented at Scarborough Yacht Club's Annual Dinner in November.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.