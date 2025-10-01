Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has been raising awareness about how fire doors save lives.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has been working with East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire councils during ‘Fire Door Safety Week’.

Working with each local authority’s private sector housing teams, the force raised awareness of the vital role fire doors play in protecting lives.

Lynsey Driver, head of protection at Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Fire doors save lives, but only when they are correctly installed, maintained and used. This campaign encouraged landlords, building managers and tenants to check the condition of fire doors and report any concerns without delay.

“Fire doors help slow the spread of fire and smoke, giving people time to escape and firefighters time to respond. It’s vitally important that everyone understands their role in keeping fire doors in good condition, they can make all the difference in the event of a fire.

“If you spot a damaged or faulty fire door, report it immediately to your landlord, facilities team, or building manager.

“Remember: fire doors must be kept shut to save lives.”

Despite their importance, breaches of fire door safety are still common and issues include:

•Fire doors wedged open.

•Incorrectly installed, missing or damaged doors.

•Lack of routine inspections and maintenance.

How to Check a Fire Door (5 Easy Steps):

•Look for a label on the top edge of the door – it confirms the door is fire-rated.

•Check the gaps – They should be less than 4mm on all sides.

•Inspect the seals – Intumescent (which expand in heat) and cold smoke seals must be present and undamaged.

•Check the hinges – There should be at least three fire-rated hinges, with all screws intact.

•Test the closing action – Open the door halfway. It should close on its own and latch properly.