National funding of £1.2 million provides boost for rural and coastal healthcare research

Scarborough Hospital, in collaboration with academics from the University of Birmingham and York, has been awarded national funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

The research will establish how urgent and emergency care could be improved for patients living in rural coastal areas.

The study is being jointly led by Dr Arabella Scantlebury, University of Birmingham and Professor Joy Adamson, University of York. Other universities across the country and other health and care organisations are also involved. The Research and Innovation Department at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will support on the project which officially starts in February.

In the past, the way health and care services have been designed was based on guidance that was developed for the whole country. Demand on health and care services is often worse in rural and coastal areas. For example, coastal emergency departments can face overcrowding in summer periods due to high numbers of visiting holiday makers.

People living in rural coastal areas have poorer health and a lower life expectancy than those living in urban areas. This new study will determine how the NHS can best deliver emergency care in rural and coastal areas.

This latest research will focus on the needs of local patients and their issues, as demand for rural and coastal areas is often worse.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr Arabella Scantlebury, University of Birmingham, said: “Developing ways of providing urgent and emergency care in rural and coastal areas in an equitable way is a priority for the NHS and the UK Government. Changes need to be designed with the needs of local patients and local problems in mind.

“As such, local community groups from Scarborough are helping to make sure the research addresses issues that are important to people living in rural coastal communities. These communities are often diverse, and the researchers want to make sure the project helps and represents as many people as possible.”

People living in Scarborough provided support to the funding bid by providing feedback and community groups, such as Age UK (North Yorkshire Coast and Moors) and SeeCHANGE, continue to engage with researchers.

SeeCHANGE, an innovative cross sector partnership who campaign for a healthier Scarborough, have described the announcement as a “welcome change” for the communities in Scarborough.

Rebecca Blakey, Community Engagement Officer for SeeCHANGE, said: “It will improve the environment and equipment of the hospital to help staff give the patients the correct and efficient treatment whilst they are in their care.”

“The study will provide a better understanding of how emergency care is being transformed in rural coastal areas, by helping understand which models, or ways of working, help improve patient care and help emergency services cope with demand.”

The findings of the study, due to be released in 2027, will inform national and international decision makers about how best to provide urgent emergency care.