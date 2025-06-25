Plans revealed for new sheltered housing scheme in Bridlington
The new scheme will be built on the site of the existing Chantry Court sheltered housing complex off Lawson Road in Bridlington and will have a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats.
The flats will be adaptable to meet residents’ needs as they age, helping them to live independently for longer. They will be predominantly occupied by residents over the age of 60, with availability for some younger adults if they meet the criteria.
Sheltered housing consists of independent living with dedicated support and housing management, communal rooms, and adaptable accommodation to meet people’s needs as they change. It offers residents and their loved one’s peace of mind that help and support will be provided if needed.
The complex in Bridlington will include a communal resident’s lounge for social activities and be fitted out with the latest digital telecare equipment, connected to the council’s ‘Lifeline’ support service. It will also include a landscaped communal garden to encourage social interaction and a sense of belonging among residents.
Councillor Gary McMaster, East Riding of Yorkshire Council member for planning, housing and infrastructure said: “We’re dedicated to investing in our housing stock and ensuring a wide range of properties are available.
"This is a great scheme to promote independent living for older and vulnerable adults and will be discussed at planning committee in due course.”
The plans are available to view on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website at https://newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk/newplanningaccess under reference 25/01632/REG3.