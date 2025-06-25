The new scheme will be built on the site of the Chantry Court complex off Lawson Road.

A proposal to build 56 sheltered apartments for older residents in Bridlington has been announced by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new scheme will be built on the site of the existing Chantry Court sheltered housing complex off Lawson Road in Bridlington and will have a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats.

The flats will be adaptable to meet residents’ needs as they age, helping them to live independently for longer. They will be predominantly occupied by residents over the age of 60, with availability for some younger adults if they meet the criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheltered housing consists of independent living with dedicated support and housing management, communal rooms, and adaptable accommodation to meet people’s needs as they change. It offers residents and their loved one’s peace of mind that help and support will be provided if needed.

The flats will be adaptable to meet residents’ needs as they age.

The complex in Bridlington will include a communal resident’s lounge for social activities and be fitted out with the latest digital telecare equipment, connected to the council’s ‘Lifeline’ support service. It will also include a landscaped communal garden to encourage social interaction and a sense of belonging among residents.

Councillor Gary McMaster, East Riding of Yorkshire Council member for planning, housing and infrastructure said: “We’re dedicated to investing in our housing stock and ensuring a wide range of properties are available.

"This is a great scheme to promote independent living for older and vulnerable adults and will be discussed at planning committee in due course.”

The plans are available to view on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website at https://newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk/newplanningaccess under reference 25/01632/REG3.