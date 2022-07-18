Bridlington School students turn out in force to enjoy the prom at Links Golf Club

In good cheer at the Bridlington Links. Image: TCF Photography
Regular contributor to the Free Press Tom Fynn (TCF Photography) was on hand to capture the students ahead of the big event. Go to www.facebook.com/PhotographyTCF to see more photographs.
Send your school reports to [email protected] to see them featured in the Free Press.
All smiles at the school prom. Image: TCF Photography
Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter
Posing for a picture ahead of the event. Image: TFC Photography Looking very smart ahead of the big event. Image: TCF Photography Students ahead of the school prom. Image: TCF Photography Posing for the photographer at the Links event. Image: TCF Photography Turning up in style. Image TCF Photography